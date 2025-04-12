Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rayonier Advanced Materials

NYSE:RYAM opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $312.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 306,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 273.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

