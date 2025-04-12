REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of REE opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.18. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in REE Automotive by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

