Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1,125.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after buying an additional 2,944,854 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,811,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,236,000 after acquiring an additional 293,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

