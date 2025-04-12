Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.94 Million Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tanger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 174.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tanger by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of SKT stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

