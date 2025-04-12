Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.48 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 653,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $29,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,178,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,332,000 after buying an additional 53,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 736,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 381,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 361,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,818. This represents a 36.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $44,037.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,444.20. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,088. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Bank of America raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.58. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

