Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.77 Million Holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $32,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $285.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATAT. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

