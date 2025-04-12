Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $33.60 Million Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 491.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $33,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Barclays cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.15 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.