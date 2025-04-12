Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.29 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $34,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 54,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 2.6 %

MSM opened at $77.72 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

