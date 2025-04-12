Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $31,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPO by 30.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 8.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in XPO by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.16.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

