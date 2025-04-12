Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $35.07 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 434,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,074,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,063.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

