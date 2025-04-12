Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $37 Million in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Equifax by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $220.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.13.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

