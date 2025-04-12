Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ituran Location and Control worth $36,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 103.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 145.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 0.4 %

ITRN stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

