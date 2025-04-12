Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,233,000 after buying an additional 130,983 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP lifted its position in Autohome by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,965,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Autohome by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,718,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 899,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autohome

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.