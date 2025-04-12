Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 617 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $61,238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.60. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $133.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.22.
Globe Life Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life
In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.