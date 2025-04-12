Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 617 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $61,238,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.60. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $133.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.22.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total transaction of $3,024,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

