Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,076 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 133,482 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $423.16 million, a P/E ratio of -64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $27.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.85 million. Analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -813.04%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

