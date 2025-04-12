Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $259,000 in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 2,396,448 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after buying an additional 742,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,311,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

INTR opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

