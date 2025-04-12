Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $358,000 in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IRDM opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

