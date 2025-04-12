Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $447,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

