Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,076,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,793,000 after buying an additional 354,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,488,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,224,000 after acquiring an additional 313,897 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

MHK stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

