Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $77,000 Investment in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 295.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth about $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 127.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $38,702.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,593.82. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRT. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $15.51 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $293.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.92.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is -188.68%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

