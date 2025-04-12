Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $407.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.