Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $407.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.70.
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
