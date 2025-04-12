Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 31,632 Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 182,217 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FSP opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently -8.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

