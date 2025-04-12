Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

