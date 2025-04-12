Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $49.47 on Thursday. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Robert Half by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Robert Half by 20.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.