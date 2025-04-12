Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and traded as low as $36.87. Roche shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 3,414,537 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Roche by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Roche by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

