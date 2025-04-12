Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $95.88 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $95,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $235.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

