Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 11,008 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $169,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

