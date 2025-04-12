Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $83,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,575,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $236.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

