Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 341 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $106,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $441.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.01. The company has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,289.30. The trade was a 31.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,843. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

