Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $307.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.63.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $300,219.71. This trade represents a 45.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $229.01 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $308.70. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.12 and a 200 day moving average of $276.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

