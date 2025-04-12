Roger Hardy Purchases 50,000 Shares of Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT) Stock

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSE:KIT – Get Free Report) Director Roger Hardy bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$530,000.00.

