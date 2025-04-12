Roger Higgins Purchases 685,714 Shares of Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) Stock

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO – Get Free Report) insider Roger Higgins purchased 685,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,999.99 ($15,094.33).
Hillgrove Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $98.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29.
Hillgrove Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hillgrove Resources
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Hillgrove Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillgrove Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.