Roger Higgins Purchases 685,714 Shares of Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) Stock

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO – Get Free Report) insider Roger Higgins purchased 685,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,999.99 ($15,094.33).

Hillgrove Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $98.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29.

Hillgrove Resources Company Profile

Hillgrove Resources Limited operates as a mining company in Australia. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company’s flagship project is Kanmantoo Copper mine located approximately 55 kilometres from Adelaide, South Australia. Hillgrove Resources Limited was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Unley, Australia.

