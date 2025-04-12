ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 54466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROHCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ROHM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie raised shares of ROHM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Get ROHM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROHCY

ROHM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ROHM

(Get Free Report)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.