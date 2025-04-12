ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 54466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
ROHCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ROHM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie raised shares of ROHM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.
ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.
