Ross McEwan Buys 10,000 Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Ross McEwan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$34.15 ($21.48) per share, with a total value of A$341,540.00 ($214,805.03).

Ross McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Ross McEwan purchased 25,000 shares of BHP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$40.53 ($25.49) per share, with a total value of A$1,013,250.00 ($637,264.15).

BHP Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.23%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

