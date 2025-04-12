Ross McEwan Buys 10,000 Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Ross McEwan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$34.15 ($21.48) per share, with a total value of A$341,540.00 ($214,805.03).
Ross McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Ross McEwan purchased 25,000 shares of BHP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$40.53 ($25.49) per share, with a total value of A$1,013,250.00 ($637,264.15).
BHP Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.84.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
