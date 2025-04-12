Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $26,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,718,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,260,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 343,597 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 68,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.