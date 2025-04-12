Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 42,239 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 143.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,676,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 368,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 212,907 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 226,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 593.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $172.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

