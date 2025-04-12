Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $623,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,087,000 after buying an additional 210,594 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Loews by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,191,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,640,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,477,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Loews by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,983,000 after acquiring an additional 217,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $4,043,343.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,705,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,165,301.52. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:L opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

