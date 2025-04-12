Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Stepan by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other news, Director Susan Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,452.88. The trade was a 35.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. Stepan has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

