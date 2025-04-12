Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,637 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

