Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.95 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,334,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,405,000 after acquiring an additional 167,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,916,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,357,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,822,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,123,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,161,000 after purchasing an additional 870,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

LH stock opened at $221.46 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,180.80. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

