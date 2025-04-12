Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 55,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

