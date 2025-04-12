Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 508,104 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 18,959.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 13.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Genmab A/S by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of GMAB opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

