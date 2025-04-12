Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after acquiring an additional 159,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,995,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 78 shares of company stock valued at $102,694 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL opened at $1,235.66 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $555.71 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,321.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,269.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

