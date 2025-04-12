Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 51,873 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,643,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,639,000 after purchasing an additional 65,441 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,247,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,684,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,049,000 after buying an additional 604,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,672,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.7 %

CRUS opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRUS

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.