Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Saab Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAABY opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89. Saab has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Get Saab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Saab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.