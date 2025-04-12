Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 728,729 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 728,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,407,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

