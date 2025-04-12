Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $119.77 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,946,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,768,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,228,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 907,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 363,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 48,329 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FVAL opened at $56.51 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

