Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

SSL stock opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

