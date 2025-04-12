Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.25 to C$12.75 in a research note published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.93 and a twelve month high of C$11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

