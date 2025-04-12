Sanjit Biswas Sells 160,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $5,582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,120. This trade represents a 59.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $4,012,773.60.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 145,392 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $6,436,503.84.
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $5,828,649.35.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,291 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $4,716,592.30.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,472,714.96.
- On Friday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,077 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $3,344,372.80.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $7,719,844.80.
- On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,447,018.42.
- On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $3,521,662.57.
Samsara Stock Performance
Shares of IOT opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
