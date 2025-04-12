Sanjit Biswas Sells 160,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $5,582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,120. This trade represents a 59.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $4,012,773.60.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 145,392 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $6,436,503.84.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $5,828,649.35.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,291 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $4,716,592.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,472,714.96.

On Friday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,077 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $3,344,372.80.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $7,719,844.80.

On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,447,018.42.

On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $3,521,662.57.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Samsara by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

